Ashish Bhasin made CEO of Dentsu APAC

Ashish Bhasin, CEO (Greater South) of media and digital marketing firm Dentsu Aegis Network, has been elevated to CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network APAC. Effective immediately, Bhasin will be based in Singapore and will join Executive Chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network Tim Andree’s global executive team.

Bhasin will continue to maintain his role as Chairman, Dentsu Aegis Network India. Anand Bhadkamkar, COO & CFO, South Asia, has been promoted to CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India. He will continue to report to Ashish Bhasin.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Bhasin said: “It is a big responsibility and I am excited about working with a superb team of 14,000 colleagues in the APAC region. In these times of challenging business environment and the need for digital transformation for all businesses, DAN’s one P&L approach and being digitally ahead will stand us in good stead.”