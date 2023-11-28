The former co-founder of fintech major Ashneer Grover has tendered an apology before the Delhi High Court for his social media posts against the company. The Delhi High Court has also directed Grover to pay a fine of ₹ 2 lakh for his constant posts against the company.

Justice Rekha Palli pulled up Grover for violating the court’s orders. In May this year, the Delhi High Court ordered Ashneer Grover and BharatPe to refrain from using unparliamentary language. This was on BharatPe’s application in its pending suit, saying that Grover’s social media posts earlier this month were defamatory for the company.

This comes at a when fintech major has filed a fresh petition against the former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, in the Delhi High Court, seeking an injunction against him for sharing ‘confidential information’ related to the company.

BharatPe’s counsel argued that Grover had violated his obligations under an employment agreement by putting out confidential information relating to the company.

BharatPe argued that Ashneer Grover has a pattern of making defamatory statements in social media posts, which he later deletes. In response, Grover’s counsel apologised for his conduct. Justice Sachin Dutta heard the plea.

The former co-founder admitted that he had access to confidential information post-termination of his employment but added that he requires the information to defend himself in various proceedings, including the criminal investigation by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police.