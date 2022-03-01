Ashneer Grover resigned ahead of PWC report submission: BharatPe

Following BharatPe MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover’s resignation yesterday night, BharatPe has said in a statement that Grover’s resignation came minutes after receiving the agenda for an upcoming board meeting that would entail submission of PWC report regarding Grover’s conduct and considering actions on it.

A company source, who spoke to BusinessLine on condition of anonymity, said “This board meeting is scheduled to happen today evening. The meeting agenda was circulated at around 11 pm yesterday ( February 28) and in minutes of the email, Grover had sent his resignation to the board.”

“The Board reserves the right to take action based on the report’s findings,” BharatPe said in a media statement. Earlier in February, BharatPe brought in accounting firm PWC to look into the company’s financial transactions, after the fintech firm discovered instances of financial fraud in an internal investigation.

On January 29, 2022, BharatPe’s board also announced that they are conducting an independent audit of the company’s internal processes and systems and had appointed Alvarez & Marsal to advise the board on its recommendations. This report was also expected to come in this week.

In a resignation letter sent to the board, Grover said, “I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect.”

‘Far removed from reality’

Grover added that BharatPe investors are far removed from reality and have forgotten what real businesses look like. He noted that he has become a liability for the company, which is why he is being made into a villain. Grover has resigned from the positions of Managing Director of BharatPe and Director of BharatPe, but continues to hold his 9.5 per cent stake in the company.

Last week, Grover filed an arbitration plea in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and sought exemption from any future legal liabilities in the ongoing settlement discussions with BharatPe. He reportedly also signalled an intent for a settlement with the board after weeks of public spat between the two parties. However, SIAC rejected Grover’s plea to stop the governance review and said that it was premature for it to give any conclusive decision making as the governance review is still not finalised.

On February 22, BharatPe terminated Ashneer Grover’s wife and company’s head of controls Madhuri Jain because of the financial irregularities found by the company. According to BusinessLine sources, Jain’s termination featured examples of her using the company’s money for personal expenses, wellness and skin treatment, among other things.

Source also added that Grover signed off on ₹1.5 crore of penalty for GST. “Because they knew that recruitment invoices had GST on it and officials came asking for the money because money was not deposited. To push it under the carpet, they paid the penalty to the GST officials. So, in effect, the company ended up paying both the GST and penalty on fake invoices,” the source said.

Queries sent by BusinessLine to Ashneer Grover did not elicit a response till the time of publication.