Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has announced the appointment of Shenu Agarwal as its MD & CEO with immediate effect.

Agarwal joins the ₹21,288-crore Chennai-headquartered Hinduja flagship from Escorts Kubota Ltd, where he was President-Agri Machinery and Construction Equipment. Before that, he was the Chief Executive for the Agri machinery business of Escorts for more than seven years and was associated closely with the transformation of the company’s farm equipment business, driving transformative marketing initiatives, launching disruptive business models and products, and setting new benchmarks in cost efficiency.

Agarwal, an MBA from Duke University, USA, and a B.Tech. from NIT Kurukshetra, brings with him more than 30 years of experience. He has worked across sales and marketing, product development, R&D, strategy, and project management.

The search ends for ALL

Ashok Leyland’s Board has been searching for a suitable person for the position of MD & CEO since the sudden exit of Vipin Sondhi, who resigned in November 2021 citing personal reasons and family commitments. Sondhi served as MD & CEO of the company between December 2019 and December 2021. Over these months, Dheeraj Hinduja, as Executive Chairman, has been steering the company.

“Shenu has a proven track record as a leader from a business conglomerate and is an allrounder having worked in different capacities in many disciplines. Our focus on reliability, ambition to achieve global scale, and our constant pursuit of enhancing stakeholder value at Ashok Leyland all will get further strengthened with Shenu at the helm,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for Ashok Leyand toward achieving its vision to be among the top 10 Commercial Vehicle players globally.

“I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve in an accelerated manner the company’s Vision,” said Agarwal.