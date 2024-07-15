Ashok Leyland, India’s second largest medium and heavy commercial vehicle player, has secured what the company calls the “single largest fully built bus order” from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for an undisclosed sum.

Under this order, the Chennai-headquartered top bus maker in the country, will supply 2,104 units of its Viking passenger bus.

These fully built buses will be fully compliant with the latest CMVR standards, will feature an AIS 153 compliant body, and will have the proven iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology with 197 HP H-Series Engine, and rear air suspension, among other significant features. These buses will be manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s exclusive bus body plants, according to a statement.

“This new order underscores our dedication to producing highly efficient and technologically advanced products, driving the growth of public transportation in the country,” Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.

With this order, Ashok Leyland buses will dominate the fleet of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), one of the largest state transport undertakings in the country with over 15,000 buses.

Also, the recent order further consolidates Ashok Leyland’s position in the Indian and global bus market, added the statement.

Around 12 noon, Ashok Leyland shares were trading 1.40 per cent higher at ₹227.55 per share.