Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has bagged Rs 800 crore worth of orders in the defence sector.

The contracts include the procurement of the field artillery tractor (FAT 4x4) and the gun towing vehicle (GTV 6x6), specialised vehicles that the Artillery employs for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were featured in the initial positive indigenisation list announced by the Centre, according to a statement.

Over the next 12 months, Ashok Leyland will deliver these vehicles to the Indian Army.

Amandeep Singh, President – Defence Business, Ashok Leyland, said the company has catered to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces.

“Ashok Leyland has invested in the development of a range of mobility platforms, including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, 10x10 & 12x12, for various applications and operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. These platforms are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Ashok Leyland and contribute significantly towards import substitution,” he added.

In FY23, Ashok Leyland supplied 782 completely built-up units (CBUs) in the defence segment and reduced the dependence on VFJ (Vehicle Factory Jabalpur) kits. It also delivered 360 water bowsers in record time to the Indian Army. It has expanded into DGBR (Directorate-General Border Roads) with BAGH variants, and into the Indian Navy with HMV 4x4 (RIV – Rapid Intervention Vehicle).

“The defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the defence mobility vehicles business,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said.

The company’s shares traded at Rs 174, up 1.34 per cent on BSE, during the first-half trading on Monday.