Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) for the supply of 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) buses meant for public transport.

Only a few days ago, the Tamil Nadu government said it had placed a Rs 501-crore order to procure 552 units of disabled-friendly low-floor buses for the state-run transport corporations. The order will get funding assistance from the German development bank KfW.

The ULE buses will incorporate an H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, a step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an intelligent transportation system with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and vehicle tracking, according to a statement.

The buses are certified as differently-abled passenger-friendly buses. Delivery will commence in the next few months.

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said the company has a long-standing relationship with TNSTC. “Our ULE buses represent the epitome of technology and safety in the commercial vehicle segment,” he added.

Ashok Leyland has been supplying buses to TNSTC for a long time, and the corporation has more than 18,477 Ashok Leyland buses on its fleet.