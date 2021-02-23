Ashok Leyland claims growing momentum for its digital solutions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Ashok Leyland has claimed that its Digital Solutions Business continues to gather momentum.
The transformational digital solutions initiatives have increased the proliferation of connected digital solutions towards Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction, said a statement.
“As a leading player in the commercial vehicle space, our focus has always been to deliver the lowest TCO and thereby the highest profit to our customers. Our Digital Nxt Solutions comprising iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center & AL Care, helps us deliver on this promise,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.
The company claimed those customers using these digital platforms have achieved significant cost savings, and on an average, the company has facilitated 15 per cent overall savings, which includes 5-10 per cent of fuel savings and 15 per cent improvement on fleet utilisation.
The company’s in-house digital and connected vehicle technology Team has developed its digital solutions.
Also read: With renewable power, Ashok Leyland cuts its carbon footprint by 60 per cent
Its digital integration of business began in 2017, with the launch of Digital Marketplace. This included a host of cutting-edge, yet user-friendly, solutions such as iALERT, Service Mandi, Leykart and eDiagnostics.
Recently, it launched its digital solutions under the ‘Digital Nxt’ platform. This included iALERT 3.0- an advanced connected vehicle platform, Uptime Solution Center- A transformative Uptime experience platform and AL Care — a one-stop app for customers to manage all their vehicle needs.
“Our connected digital platforms monitor more than 40 million km of vehicle run and 1 million hours of engine running every day. Similarly, the Uptime Solutions Platform that we launched with BS6 has revolutionised the way service is performed today by leveraging AI-driven prognostics and remote servicing capabilities,” said Venkatesh Natarajan, Chief Digital Officer, Ashok Leyland.
