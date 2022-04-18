Ashok Leyland enters used commercial vehicles business

Ashok Leyland has signed an agreement with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd to introduce an exclusive hybrid ecosystem for the former’s used commercial vehicle business

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland (AL) has signed an agreement with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCW), a leading player in the used vehicle segment, to introduce an exclusive hybrid ecosystem for the former’s used commercial vehicle business.

The proposed phygital platform will facilitate the exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles.

With the entry into this segment, Ashok Leyland aims to streamline the used vehicle market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 700+ Parking Yards spread across the country, and other advanced technologies, according to a statement.

“It is a great moment for us on this association of AL with MFCW to provide the larger option of our customers with the combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards & digital ecosystem. We believe this relationship will provide enhanced value to our customers,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland seeks to bring more transparency into this space through effective and efficient processes to provide better options to reduce the number of old vehicles plying on Indian roads.

The buyers will also have access to other value-added services like iALERT telematics solution, Driver SAATHi skilling solution, valuation, breakdown services, fuel solutions, etc. through various digital solutions offered by Ashok Leyland.

“Through the OEM’s expertise of the Commercial Vehicle Segment and our phygital auctions platform which include 20,000+ eDiiG network strength spread across India, we aim to expand our bring forth further innovations in the pre-owned vehicle segment both for end consumers and institutional clients,” said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, MFCW.

eDiiG is a leading automobile exchange platform, which is a division of MFCWL. Through facilities like an exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, the platform aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles. This will create an opportunity for Ashok Leyland to reach as many fleets and single truck owners across India, as possible, the statement said.