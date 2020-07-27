Ashok Leyland expands digital solutions for CVs

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Truck- and bus-maker Ashok Leyland has expanded its range of digital solutions and unveiled DigitAL Nxt, what it calls an industry-first combination of three innovative digital solutions.
The new set of solutions have come following the launch of the digital marketplace in 2017, and digital solutions for commercial vehicles that comprised of i-Alert, LeyKart, ServiceMandi and e-Diagnostics.
The three digital solutions will help customers manage their business with a simple tap, by making it simpler for them to log on to their business from anywhere and manage their operations with ease. It will empower customers to better manage their business and enhance their profitability, according to a company statement.
“Taking our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ forward, we consistently strive to support our rapidly growing network of customers. We have invested in creating these digital solutions to enhance customer efficiency, performance, and profitability through various means of “anytime, anywhere” support for their vehicles. This will ensure that the customer enjoys the highest uptime with our vehicles and these solutions are unparalleled in the industry,” said Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland.
The three new solutions include i-Alert 3.0, AL Cares and Uptime solution centre. i-Alert 3.0 is an enhanced telematics application to monitor vital vehicle information and manage their fleet. This solution offers several features including tracking and tracing of the vehicles, geo-fencing, trip management, route deviation tracking, fuel management, alerts, service reminders, driver monitoring & dealer locator.
AL Cares, described as an all-in-one digital solution by the company, promises to take care of end-to-end business needs. Features range from quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility to store and access all vehicle-related documents, service due to reminders, convenient service booking, real-time alerts, dealer/service locator. The Uptime solution platform will offer AI-driven prognostics that will detect potential issues well in advance and will seek to offer real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...