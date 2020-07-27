Ashok Leyland expands digital solutions for CVs

Truck- and bus-maker Ashok Leyland has expanded its range of digital solutions and unveiled DigitAL Nxt, what it calls an industry-first combination of three innovative digital solutions.

The new set of solutions have come following the launch of the digital marketplace in 2017, and digital solutions for commercial vehicles that comprised of i-Alert, LeyKart, ServiceMandi and e-Diagnostics.

The three digital solutions will help customers manage their business with a simple tap, by making it simpler for them to log on to their business from anywhere and manage their operations with ease. It will empower customers to better manage their business and enhance their profitability, according to a company statement.

“Taking our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ forward, we consistently strive to support our rapidly growing network of customers. We have invested in creating these digital solutions to enhance customer efficiency, performance, and profitability through various means of “anytime, anywhere” support for their vehicles. This will ensure that the customer enjoys the highest uptime with our vehicles and these solutions are unparalleled in the industry,” said Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

The three new solutions include i-Alert 3.0, AL Cares and Uptime solution centre. i-Alert 3.0 is an enhanced telematics application to monitor vital vehicle information and manage their fleet. This solution offers several features including tracking and tracing of the vehicles, geo-fencing, trip management, route deviation tracking, fuel management, alerts, service reminders, driver monitoring & dealer locator.

AL Cares, described as an all-in-one digital solution by the company, promises to take care of end-to-end business needs. Features range from quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility to store and access all vehicle-related documents, service due to reminders, convenient service booking, real-time alerts, dealer/service locator. The Uptime solution platform will offer AI-driven prognostics that will detect potential issues well in advance and will seek to offer real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly.