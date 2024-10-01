Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has signed a memorandum of understanding with global travel-technology leader FlixBus to provide efficient and seamless travel options besides empowering bus operators with its state-of-the-art technology, the city-based company said on Tuesday.

As per the partnership between the two entities, the bus operators at FlixBus would have access to advanced chassis and after-sales services of Ashok Leyland, ensuring seamless operations.

The MoU was also in the backdrop of the plans of FlixBus to increase its fleet size and expand its network across the country.

"Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with FlixBus. At Ashok Leyland, our focus has always been on delivering cutting-edge technologies that prioritise safety and performance. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said in a company statement.

"We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and continue on our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a sustainable CV manufacturer," he said.

Ashok Leyland, Head-Bus Vertical, Mohan K exchanged documents with FlixBus COO Max Zeumer and FlixBus India MD Surya Khurana on the occasion.

FlixBus India has already served over three lakh passengers and following the successful launch of operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, FlixBus aims to increase its network to more regions across India.

"FlixBus is committed to making intercity bus travel in India more accessible, sustainable and passenger friendly. This collaboration with Ashok Leyland reinforces our vision of providing efficient and high-capacity travel options while empowering local bus operators through technology," FlixBus India MD Surya Khurana said.

"With our rapid growth of passengers and revenue, we look forward to creating a fleet of networks that meets the highest standards of safety and comfort, driving further innovation in India's transportation landscape," Khurana added.

The collaboration has been based on a shared vision of driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, providing eco-friendly travel solutions and shaping a sustainable future for commercial vehicles through advanced, cutting-edge technology and contributing to the decarbonisation of the transportation sector.