Ashok Leyland incorporates new unit for freight business

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 15, 2021

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it along with Hinduja Leyland Finance has incorporated a company to take care of the freight mobility business.

The company and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd have jointly incorporated a firm in the name of 'Gro Digital Platforms Limited' on April 14, 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

"'Gro Digital Platforms Ltd (GDPL) is incorporated to carry on the business of freight mobility and associated services relating to fleet-owners," it added.

The firm, with its registered office in Chennai, is yet to commence operations, Ashok Leyland added.

Ashok Leyland Ltd
