Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja into Board

Ashok Leyland announced that its Board at its meeting on Friday decided to induct Shom Ashok Hinduja as an Additional Director into the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Shom Ashok Hinduja, a third generation member of the Hinduja Family, is the President – Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives at the Hinduja Group, according to a statement.

Shom drives the execution of sustainability initiatives globally across various companies of the Group and has led the Group’s foray into the alternative energy sector. He serves as the Chair of the group’s renewable energy business.

“The induction of Shom Ashok Hinduja into the Board of Ashok Leyland will accelerate the Company’s sustainability and new-gen transformational initiatives considering his expertise and experience in these areas,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

Shom holds a BA in Sustainable Development and an MS in Sustainability Management from Columbia University, New York.