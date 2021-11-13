Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja into Board

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Ashok Leyland announced that its Board at its meeting on Friday decided to induct Shom Ashok Hinduja as an Additional Director into the Board, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Shom Ashok Hinduja, a third generation member of the Hinduja Family, is the President – Alternative Energy and Sustainability Initiatives at the Hinduja Group, according to a statement.
Shom drives the execution of sustainability initiatives globally across various companies of the Group and has led the Group’s foray into the alternative energy sector. He serves as the Chair of the group’s renewable energy business.
Also see: Ashok Leyland trims loss in Q2 on recovery in truck market
“The induction of Shom Ashok Hinduja into the Board of Ashok Leyland will accelerate the Company’s sustainability and new-gen transformational initiatives considering his expertise and experience in these areas,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland.
Shom holds a BA in Sustainable Development and an MS in Sustainability Management from Columbia University, New York.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...