Ashok Leyland introduces new dual tyre lift axle truck

Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has introduced a 3-axle 6x2 dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck range - AVTR 3120.
The new truck will operate at 31 tonne category with the lift axle down (and take more load than conventional 6x2 trucks) and at 18.5 tonne with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 4x2) during light load/partial load/return empty. It will be available in cowl and 3 cabin options —N Cab, U cab, M cab.
The new product will offer an excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering best-in-class total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits, according to a statement.
The company said it has become the first and only player in the country to have a full range of dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck range with 31T, 40.5T, and 47.5T GVW (gross vehicle weight) nodes with the launch of AVTR 3120.
“We have launched the AVTR 3120 to plug the gaps in the dual tyre lift axle portfolio. Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customer’s needs with world class products which deliver better profitability,” , said Sanjay Saraswat, Head - M&HCV, Ashok Leyland.
The new product comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics - supported by 24x7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network.
