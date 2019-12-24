Companies

Ashok Leyland joins hands with Yes Bank for vehicle financing

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Yes Bank for vehicle finance for a period of two years.

The companies have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the partnership.

“With the combined strength of Yes Bank and Ashok Leyland, we will further enhance our reach and expand our family of customers,” Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said in a statement.

This partnership with Yes Bank will help the company design customised financial solution and the combined pan-India reach will help customers to choose the financial solution they desire, he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Yes Bank Senior Group President and Group Head - Branch and Retail Banking Rajan Pental said the tie-up will give further impetus to commercial vehicle sector in the country.

