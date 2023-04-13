Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has launched its e-marketplace ‘Re-AL’ for used trucks.

The marketplace seeks to facilitate customers in exchanging used commercial vehicles and upgrading them to new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses, said a company statement.

The e-marketplace seeks to offer customers a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice, such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, easier options have been given for sellers to list their vehicles for liquidation.

“The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. This used vehicle e-marketplace solution will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.