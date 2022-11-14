Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has introduced a new platform and a few models in the ICV segment (intermediate commercial vehicle segment), in which the company is attempting to grow its presence and share.

Under the ICV platform - Partner Super- the company has introduced 914, 1014, and 1114 trucks in the 9-11.3 tonne GVW (gross vehicle category) range.

ICV segment reportedly accounts for about 35 per cent of the industry volumes.

After a setback last year, Ashok Leyland managed to come out with new products in the segment in Q4 of the previous fiscal. After the new launches, the company has seen market share increase in the ICV segment.

The newly launched platform Partner Super is designed with a contemporary tilt-able day cabin to provide superior driver comfort and has the best-in-class payload capacity, according to a statement.

Growing demand

“In an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the ICV segment to strengthen the portfolio, and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced Partner Super. We wish to keep this momentum on to realise our vision of being amongst the top 10 CV players globally by offering differentiated products,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland

With better fuel efficiency, Partner Super will address customer needs in rated load applications like e-commerce, beverage, FMCG, whitegoods, parcel, fruits, etc. It is agile and ensures better maneuverability in narrow/ congested roads, the company said.