Ashok Leyland posts ₹19-cr loss in Q3 on VRS cost

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of ₹19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 mainly due to a one-time VRS cost of ₹85 crore. The CV major had reported a net profit of ₹28 crore in the year-ago period.
With the commercial vehicle segment on the recovery road, after the Covid-19 impact, the company posted revenues of ₹4,814 crore for the quarter against ₹4,016 crore in same period last year, according to a statement.
After eight continuous quarters of de-growth, the volume of the medium and heavy truck industry as a whole grew 16 per cent in Q3.
Ashok Leyland’s truck volumes grew at almost twice the industry rate in the third quarter. Its domestic LCV volumes for Q3 stood at 15,991 units against 12,574 units, up 27 per cent. Exports volumes grew 24 per cent at 2,941 units ( 2,371 units).
Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, said: “We have seen a marked improvement in the company’s performance in this quarter. All our newly-launched products and innovative i-Gen6 (Mid-NOx) BS6 solution have proved their mettle across the markets. Our focus on controlling costs has paid dividends for us this quarter.”
The company reported an EBITDA of 5.3 per cent for the December 2020 quarter against 5.6 per cent in Q3 FY20.
It has also brought down net debt to ₹2,880 crore in Q3 from ₹3,076 crore in Q2 FY21.
“The performance for this quarter, which resulted in a positive EBITDA of 5.3 per cent, was made possible owing to the revenue enhancement and operational efficiency initiatives of the company during challenging times.
“The focus on resetting the operating cost to revenues and material cost optimisation will continue,” said Gopal Mahadevan, Director and CFO.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...