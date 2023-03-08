Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has launched a new campaign 'Embrace Equity' commemorating International Women's Day being celebrated on Wednesday, the company said.

The initiative is an attempt to provide women with equal opportunities and the city-based firm has invited 100 women to New Delhi to be trained on driving commercial vehicles at its training institute.

Training women

Ashok Leyland said recently it partnered with Delhi government's initiative - Mission Parivartan -- to train 180 women and many of them have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transportation Corporation.

"Today on International Women's Day, we take pride in launching this unique initiative to invite 100 women to be trained on driving heavy commercial vehicles and buses at our driver training centre in New Delhi. In line with our brand philosophy of 'Koi Manzil Door Nahin' we aim to bring alive the dreams of these women," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

Traditionally, heavy commercial vehicle driving has been a man's forte, with this campaign, Ashok Leyland intends to break the barrier and inspire more women to get behind the wheels, the company said.