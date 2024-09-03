Ashok Leyland, a leading truck and bus manufacturer, has inaugurated a full-scale Uptime Solutions Centre at its Ennore factory near Chennai. The centre aims to enhance fleet productivity and reduce vehicle downtime.

The concept of this comprehensive facility arose when the company launched BS-VI vehicles and recognised the need for a robust support system to keep these advanced trucks on the road longer. Initially, the uptime operations were modest, with a small team supporting a limited number of channel partners. However, as the number of BS-VI vehicles increased, it became clear that a larger solution was necessary. By the third or fourth year, the idea for a full-scale Uptime Solutions Centre took shape, marking a significant transformation into a full-fledged facility,” Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV at Ashok Leyland, told businessline at the Ennore factory.

The centre proactively monitors and responds to issues across a vast network of vehicles, aiming to keep them operational for longer periods. The facility will soon operate 24/7 and employ around 70 trained professionals to assist channel partners with two key services: diagnostics and prognostics.

Key services

The diagnostic service focuses on resolving issues that local workshops cannot handle. When a vehicle encounters a problem, the centre’s expert team guides and supports the diagnosis and repair process.

The prognostics service allows it to monitor connected trucks in real-time. Continuous data flow enables the team to identify potential problems before they escalate. If a vehicle starts to show signs of trouble, it’s flagged. The driver is then contacted and directed to the nearest workshop before the issue can escalate.

The company piloted this programme over eight months across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, currently monitoring about 1.25 lakh trucks. The data collected from connected vehicles provides valuable insights into driving conditions and vehicle performance, feeding back into the product development process to refine future vehicles.

For example, by analysing driving patterns, the team can determine whether a drop in fuel efficiency is due to a vehicle fault or driver behaviour. In cases where the latter is identified, targeted training can be provided, further optimising vehicle performance, Kumar explained.

For fleet-owners, this system could be useful. Managing many vehicles means that any downtime can be expensive. The Uptime Solutions Centre promises to help spotting and fixing problems early, so the fleet stay on the move and avoid costly delays.