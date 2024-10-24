Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary, OHM Global Mobility, which specialises in Mobility-as-a-Service, has secured an order from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai for the supply of 500 units of its 12-meter ultra-low floor electric buses.

Switch Mobility, another subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, will provide the state-of-the-art Switch EiV12 model buses to OHM, which will manage their operation and maintenance under a comprehensive 12-year contract with MTC.

Among the 500 buses, 400 will be non-AC models, while 100 will be equipped with air conditioning, according to a recent statement.

These ultra-low floor electric buses are designed to comfortably accommodate 37 seated passengers and can also hold an additional 24 standing passengers, with a range of over 200 km per charge.

“Our Switch EiV12 buses are ideal for modern urban settings. With over 950 vehicles already in operation, this new order significantly enhances our robust order backlog to over 2,000 vehicles,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland.

To facilitate the efficient operation of these electric buses, charging infrastructure will be set up at six key depots: Perumbur, Perumbakam, Poonamalle, Vyasapandi, Thondiapet, and KK Nagar. These charging hubs will ensure optimal bus operations throughout the city, effectively minimising downtime and guaranteeing consistent service delivery for the residents of Chennai.