Hinduja Tech Limited (HT), a mobility-focused global engineering R&D services company and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TECOSIM Group of Germany for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will broaden Hinduja Tech’s presence in the European and international markets.
With TECOSIM, Hinduja Tech strengthens its global delivery footprint with enhanced capabilities and strengthened regional delivery centers for European customers with a near-shore delivery offering, says a release.
The acquisition significantly enhances Hinduja Tech’s capabilities and market reach. The TECOSIM Group, with over 650 employees, brings expertise and innovative solutions to the table, thus enhancing Hinduja Tech’s position as a major player in the engineering services sector.
