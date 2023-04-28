Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL), has received shareholders’ approval to proceed with the acquisition of 50 per cent Participating Interest (PI) in Indrora oil and gas field situated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from Oilmax Energy Private Limited (OEPL).

AESL has initiated the process of obtaining all the requisite permissions and approvals from the Government of India to complete the PI acquisition.

Oilmax Energy is the parent company of Asian Energy, with a 61.25 per cent equity holding in Asian Energy.

The acquisition marks AESL’s entry into the upstream Oil and Gas Production business. This will help expand its gamut of capabilities across the entire upstream value chain.

The addition of the upstream oil and gas production vertical will help AESL improve its cash-flow visibility and further diversify its cash flows from its existing seismic, oilfield O&M, and infrastructure services verticals. AESL offers end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain.

Better than expected

Kapil Garg, Chairman & Director, Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd., and Director, Asian Energy Services Ltd, said, “We have already achieved better-than-anticipated results at Indrora in less than 3 weeks. We are already seeing evidence of many promising untapped zones and upsides in the field.”

“We anticipate being able to keep the momentum and scale up the production to over 300 BOEPD by the end of the calendar year. The Indrora field has the potential to reach an average of 700 BOEPD plus in the near future with the use of advanced production and reservoir management methods, as well as innovative drilling and intervention techniques,” he said.

Indrora was the most popular field in the recent Discovered Small Fields bid round 3 (DSF3) and was won by OEPL in the competitive bidding process in which over 10 bidders had participated.

“We want to establish Indrora as a case study to demonstrate that the focus and ingenuity of private operators can allow similarly languishing marginal fields to get a new lease of life and improve their production exponentially, ultimately benefiting the country,” said Garg.

OEPL was handed over the Indrora field with effect from April 1, 2023 and started commercial production from the first day itself, a feat that has never before been achieved in the DSF bid round fields.

Additionally, OEPL has achieved ramping up the daily average production by 50 per cent, in a record time of just 20 days, through production optimization techniques, a statement said.