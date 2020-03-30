Companies

Asian Paints commits ₹35 cr for Covid-19 relief

Asian Paints has committed ₹35 crore towards Covid-19 relief, which will be contributed to Central and State funds.

“As a socially responsible company, Asian Paints is committed to providing necessary support towards various relief measures announced by the Government to combat Covid-19,” said KBS Anand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Paints.

“We will continue to work with various Government bodies to aid the community at large,” he added.

 

