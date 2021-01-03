Asian Paints scion Malav Dani to sell shares worth ₹500 crore

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Malav Dani, son of paints tycoon Ashwin Dani, will off-load shares worth ₹500 crore on the stock exchanges between May 2021 and April 2022, according to statutory filings.
The Dani family is among the key promoter families of India’s largest paints manufacturer Asian Paints, which has a current market-capitalisation of over ₹2.66-lakh crore or $36 billion.
Malav holds 5.88 per cent stake in the company through his private investment arm, Sattava Holding and Trading. That stake is worth more than ₹15,000 crore or nearly $2 billion at the current price of ₹2,775 per share. In just nine months, Asian Paints share has seen 100 per cent appreciation from a low of ₹1,431 in March.
Analysts tracking Asian Paints say the promoters have rarely sold their shares in the open market ever since they thwarted a takeover battle by British chemicals major ICI Plc in 1997. Malav, a non-executive director of Asian Paints, is the younger brother of Jalaj Dani, who was with the company for 18 years and remained its face till 2017.
The near 53 per cent promoter category shareholding in Asian Paints is dominated by three families. In this, the Dani family owns around 25 per cent stake. In May 2020, it was reported that the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group would be selling its 4.9 per cent stake in Asian Paints.
But, per the September 2020 filing of Asian Paints, which is the latest available on record, the Reliance group still held its entire stake through Teesta Retail. Reliance is among the public shareholders and not in the promoter category.
Malav is also the MD of another BSE-listed plastic and packaging company, Hitech Corporation. In all, he is on the board of 12 companies, mainly linked to the Dani family.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...