ASK Capital, a leading asset and wealth management company, has received authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland for its first UCITS vehicle – ASK Indian Entrepreneur Fund. The UCITS vehicle will be modelled on ASK’s flagship Portfolio Management Service, ASK Indian Entrepreneur Portfolio.

UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities), is a regulatory framework of the European Commission that creates a harmonised regime throughout Europe for the management and sale of funds. UCITS funds can be registered in Europe and sold to investors worldwide using unified regulatory and investor protection requirements.

ASK aims to raise $500 million over the next three years for this fund.

Eager investors

Sunil Rohokale, Managing Director and CEO, ASK Group, said the case for a stand-alone India allocation has never been stronger, and global investors are eager to access India’s growth story with the right asset managers.

India’s demographic dividend, manufacturing prowess and advanced digital infrastructure offer a compelling investment opportunity to long-term global investors, he said.

Sameer Dev, CEO, ASK Capital said that with UCTIS approval in place, institutional investors, endowments, pension funds, family offices, and investors from Europe, Middle East and Latin America will be interested to participate in the India growth story through ASK India Entrepreneur Fund.