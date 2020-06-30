Companies

Aspire Systems buys over Helion Ventures’ holding in RapidValue Solutions for undisclosed sum

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

City-based Aspire Systems has acquired a majority stake in Kochi-based RapidValue Solutions, provider of digital product engineering services and solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition will enable Aspire to strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, which is a key area of focus for companies and independent software vendors as they try to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Aspire will buy out the entire stake of Helion Ventures to become the majority shareholder, says a press release from Aspire Systems.

Gowri Shankar Subramanian, Chairman and CEO, Aspire Systems, said that RapidValue’s revenue is higher than $10 million and has around 400 employees spread across the US with development centres in Kochi and Bengaluru.

