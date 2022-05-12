AssetPlus raises $3.6 million in a funding led by Incred, Rainmatter

Chennai-based fintech platform AssetPlus on Thursday announced the raising of $3.6 million in a funding round led by InCred Founder & CEO, Bhupinder Singh, and Zerodha Co-Founder & CEO, Nithin Kamath.

The round also saw the participation from Venture Catalysts and angel investors including Swaroop “Kittu” Kolluri, Amit Nanavati, Kedar Kulkarni, among others. The fintech aims to utilise the funding to expand its business and include more financial products on the platform.

Company profile

Launched in 2018 by two IIT Madras graduates, Awanish Raj and Vishranth Suresh, AssetPlus focuses on offering digital-first solutions to financial advisors and mutual fund distributors. The company said AssetPlus is used by over 1,500 distributors, who have onboarded over 2.25 lakh users on the platform. Over ₹750 crore of transactions were processed on the platform during the last financial year.

“Undoubtedly, we have built a community of users who use the platform every day. Now that we have seen its success, we are eager to roll out new financial products. We’ll be focusing on product development over the next few years,” said Awanish Raj, Co-founder, AssetPlus, in a press statement.