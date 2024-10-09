Aster DM Healthcare has introduced Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) at the Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO), Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru. This advanced therapy reduces the need for multiple post-operative radiation sessions, streamlining cancer treatment for patients.
According to the GLOBOCAN report, cancer cases in India are projected to rise by 57.5 percent by 2040. In response, Aster looks to set the benchmark for treatment protocols and techniques available globally, said the company in a release.
“We strive to enhance the quality of treatment for our patients alongwith reducing recovery time enabling a quicker return to normal life for our patients. We believe that the future of healthcare lies in combining precision, efficiency, and patient comfort, and we are dedicated to leading that transformation,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.
Currently, Aster operates 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 217 pharmacies (operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies), and 243 labs and patient experience centers across five states in India.
- Also read: Aster India revenue up 20% in Q1
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.