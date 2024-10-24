Aster DM Healthcare reported a 16 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue increase for Q2 FY25, reaching ₹1,086 crore, up from ₹934 crore in the same period last year. The performance was attributed to steady growth across its core business segments, and strategic cost optimisation efforts, according to the company.

The net profit, post non-controlling interest (NCI) surged by 88 per cent to ₹171 crore in the first half of 2025, compared to ₹91 crore in H1 FY24, while profit before tax (PBT) jumped 134 per cent y-o-y to ₹284 crore during the same period.

Operating EBITDA for the period stood at ₹233 crore, reflecting a 48 per cent growth from ₹157 crore in the previous year.

On track to meet demand

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, noted that the company is on track and plans to exceed 6,800 beds by FY27, positioning itself to meet the growing demand for advanced healthcare in India.

Aster’s core hospitals delivered an operating EBITDA margin of 22.4 per cent in H1 FY25, up from 19.1 per cent in H1 FY24. Mature hospitals, those operational for over six years, reported an operating EBITDA margin of 25 per cent in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, Aster Labs saw a 17 percent y-o-y revenue growth in Q2 FY25, with its EBITDA margin improving to 11 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd operates across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through 19 hospitals with 4,994 beds, 13 clinics, 212 pharmacies, and 232 labs and patient experience centres across 5 States in India.

The stocks of Aster DM was trading at ₹442.00, up 9.87 per cent at 12:53 PM on Thursday, following the announcement of its results on Wednesday on the BSE.