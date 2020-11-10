Companies

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 net profit zooms over six fold to Rs 42 cr

PTI | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

Aster DM Healthcare runs hospitals in India and the Middle East. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday posted over six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 42.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.87 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Total income during the period rose to Rs 2,275.65 crore as against Rs 2,091.01 crore in the year-ago period.

“Our businesses have come back to normal in the GCC, however, India operations are still lagging behind even though the new cases in India have dropped significantly in the last month,” Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen said.

The company believes that the innate strength in its diversified business model has helped it maintain the business amid the pandemic situation, he added.

Quarterly Results
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
