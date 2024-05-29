Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2.17 crore in Q4 FY24 against a profit of ₹182.59 crore in Q4 FY23. The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 20.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹973.59 crore from ₹806.94 crore in Q4 FY23.

In FY24, the consolidated profit declined by 55.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹211.56 crore as compared to ₹475.49 crore in FY23. The consolidated revenue increased by 23.5 per cent to ₹3,698.90 crore in FY24 from ₹2,994.05 crore in FY23.

Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “In FY24, our India business showcased a remarkable 24 per cent y-o-y revenue growth, surging to ₹3,699 crores, aided by an increase in bed capacity of over 550 beds.”

“As we progress on our journey, we are on track to add around 17,00 beds to reach to over 6,500 beds by FY27 through a prudent mix of brownfield and greenfield projects, which will result in our Aster Medcity and Aster CMI hospitals expanding to over 950 beds and 850 beds respectively,” he added.

According to the company, operating Ebitda grew 30 per cent y-o-y to ₹620 crore in FY24, with a 22.4 per cent operating EBIDTA margin. For FY24, the board has recommended a 20 per cent final dividend of ₹2.0 (face value of ₹10 each) per equity share. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

The shares closed at ₹366.90 down by 3.27 per cent at the end of trading hours compared with broader sensex, which closed at 74,502.90 points down by 0.89 per cent.

(Inputs by bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)