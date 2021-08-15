Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 235 crore to add 411 beds in India

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Aster DM Healthcare is betting big on expanding its presence In India and will invest around Rs 235 crore to add 411 beds in the country in the next 18 months, company's Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said.
Apart from increasing the bed capacity, the company will also expand the number of labs and pharmacy distribution network in the country, he added.
Aster DM Healthcare, a leading private healthcare services provider, operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and India, has 14 hospitals and 9 clinics in India.
"Aster DM Healthcare has taken a conscious decision to focus on expansion of our healthcare business in India in near future. This shall be achieved through full utilisation of our existingbeds in India along with adding many more beds,"Moopen told PTI.
To the existingcapacity of 3,757 beds in India, an addition of 411 beds is being planned in the next18 months. Total 60 beds are to be added in Kolhapur to the existing facility, 276 beds in Bengaluru and 75 beds in Kottakkal, he added.
"The estimated investment for the 411 beds would be Rs 235 crore," Moopen said.
"In addition, we shall create a network of Aster labs and Aster Homecare along with a network of franchisee pharmacies to connect these. This will make an ecosystem along with Aster hospitals to provide primary to quaternary care to people in the South Indian states where we operate," he added.
The company has 5 labs in India and 12 experience centers and looks to reach 21 labs and 200 experience centers by the end of the current financial year.
At present, there are 23 franchise pharmacies and the number is estimated to reach 130 by the end of 2021-22, Moopen said.
The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs59.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It incurred a net loss of Rs 88.59 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also rose to Rs 2,372 crore in the quarter. It was Rs1,747 crore in the same period a year ago.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...