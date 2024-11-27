Aster DM Healthcare has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 13 percent stake in Aster Adhaar Hospital (Prerana Hospital Limited) in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

With this acquisition, Aster DM Healthcare will own 100 per cent of the hospital, where it already holds 87 per cent. The transaction will be completed in two tranches and the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 31, 2025, a note from the hospital group said. The cost of the acquisition “will be determined based on an independent valuation report, in accordance with applicable laws,” it told the BSE.

The 254-bedded Aster Aadhar Hospital, Kolhapur, is the city’s most comprehensive multi-speciality hospital, the note said. It is the first hospital in the region to have an NABH accreditation— a quality standard. The hospital has about 25-plus specialties, and clocked a turnover of ₹120.56 crore, FY 2023-24.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said in a statement, the total acquisition aligned with plans to consolidate in Western India.

Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced healthcare in India, it said. Over the next five years ( FY25-FY29), the India business is poised to grow between 18 per cent – 20 per cent, driven by increased occupancy and addition of capacity.