The promoters of Aster DM Healthcare have increased their shareholding in the company by 4 per cent, from 37.88 per cent to 41.88 per cent, with an investment of ₹460 crore .

“The increase of our stake in Aster DM Healthcare is a reiteration of our confidence in the business across geographies and our commitment to the patients and employees who have placed their trust in us. As a family, we are fully committed to Aster and promise our continued involvement in GCC and India businesses, both in terms of ownership and management,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

In FY22, Aster DM Healthcare made a turnover of ₹10,253 crore, or AED 5 billion. “In India, we are moving ahead with new projects like the 350-bed Aster Capital Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, 200-bed Aster MIMS Hospital in Kasargod, Kerala; the 150-bed Aster Narayanadri Hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh; and the 100-bed Aster G. Madegowda Hospital in Mandya, Karnataka, among others,” the company said in a release.

GCC operations

Moreover, the launch of the 181-bed Aster Royal Hospital in Oman, the 101-bed Aster Hospital in Sharjah, and the acquisition of a 126-bed hospital in Al Qusais, which will be operational soon, will make the company one of the largest healthcare providers in the GCC with 15 hospitals, 113 clinics, and 257 pharmacies, the company said.

The company also plans to roll out 250 new Aster pharmacies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The omni channel healthcare delivery is being tied up with the myAster App which has already received 352,000+ downloads within a short period since its launch.

Recently, the company announced the appointment of Dr Nitish Shetty as Chief Executive Officer of its India business. Aster DM Healthcare has a presence in seven countries and 828 establishments, employs 29,108 people, and serves over 18 million patients a year.