Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of a hospital for women and children in Hyderabad, at an outlay of ₹220 crore, to address the growing healthcare needs of an expanding middle class with a greater disposable income. Phase 1 of the project is expected to go live by mid-FY26, according to the company.

“The new hospital is in line with the group’s mission and commitment to delivering quality and affordable healthcare to the large population of not only Hyderabad but all of South India,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairperson, Aster DM Healthcare.

Facilities

The new hospital will feature 300 beds, 100 critical care beds, and 10 modular operating theatres, along with luxury birthing suites. To provide advanced maternal and pediatric care, the hospital will incorporate high-end technology for specialty services, including a cath lab, CT, MRI, ECMO, IVUS, EBUS, and ERCP. Additionally, it will offer 24/7 emergency care, said the company.

The company plans to add approximately 2,000 beds by FY27 taking the total bed tally in India to over 6,800 through the organic route, while also expanding through inorganic avenues.

Currently, Aster DM Healthcare has a presence in Hyderabad with Aster Prime Hospital, a 158-bed multi-specialty hospital situated in Ameerpet in Hyderabad. The company aims to expand through both brownfield and greenfield projects, including the upcoming Aster Capital in Trivandrum and Aster MIMS in Kasargod, as well as increasing bed capacity at existing hospitals.

Besides, Aster is targeting potential markets such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The capital allocation for this expansion is projected to be around ₹1,200 crore.