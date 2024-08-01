Aster DM Healthcare reported revenue growth of 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,002 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal from ₹838 crore in Q1 FY24. The growth was driven by an increase in bed capacity and an improved average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), said Azad Moopen, Founder, and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, in a release.

The operating EBITDA grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹177 crore (₹128 crore). The profit before tax (PBT) surged 125 per cent YoY to ₹123 crore (₹54 crore). Additionally, net profit (post NCI) grew 80 per cent to ₹74 crore (₹41 crore).

Moopen said, “With the successful segregation of our GCC business, we are now a pure-play India entity, as we embark on a new journey FY25 onwards.”

The core hospital & clinics business achieved an operating EBITDA margin of around 21 per cent in the first quarter. Mature hospitals (those over 6 years old) had an operating EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent.

The Whitefield Hospital in Bangalore reached 65 per cent occupancy and an ARPOB above ₹70,000.

The Karnataka & Maharashtra cluster saw revenue growth of 38 per cent YoY and operating EBITDA growth of 55 per cent annually. Aster Labs’ revenue grew 15 per cent in comparison to the previous year, maintaining a positive operating EBITDA margin.