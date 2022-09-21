Aster Pharmacy to set up 25 stores in Bangladesh

Aster DM Healthcare announced its entry into the Bangladesh market on Wednesday through its Aster Pharmacy division. It will set up 25 pharmaceutical stores over a period of three years in partnership with GD Assist Limited, a healthcare and medical value travel management company.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We have invested in our care offering and revamped the infrastructure and talent to ensure the best service experience for our customers. And now, we are looking to venture into a new market to serve more people and expand our footprint.”

Aims

Aster Pharmacy will be operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh. Through this franchise agreement, the two companies aim to bring products to the segments of nutrition, pharmaceuticals, baby care, skincare, and home healthcare in Bangladesh, said the release.

According to the company, through the agreement with GD Assist, Aster Pharmacy aims to expand beyond its existing operations in countries including UAE, India, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan into other territories to provide a customer-centric experience and genuine pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products. Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 446 pharmacies across India, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Jordan.

“We are hopeful about succeeding in setting new standards in the Bangladeshi healthcare products industry with their collaboration with Aster Healthcare. We aim to revolutionise the industry in the coming years,” said Farzanah Chowdhury, Director of GD Assist.