Astral Poly standalone Q2 net jumps 300% on robust pipes revenues

Astral Poly Technik Limited on Friday posted a standalone net profit of ₹66 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, about 300 per cent higher than ₹16 crore reported for the previous quarter.

The company’s standalone revenues (for the pipes business) from operations stood at ₹567 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹316 crore in the previous quarter.

The board of directors of the company on Friday approved the payment of interim dividend at ₹1 per equity share of ₹1 each, that is, 100 per cent.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Saturday, November 14, 2020. Dividend will be paid to shareholders on or after November 18, 2020, company informed in a regulatory filing.

On consolidated basis, company’s net profits for the quarter stood at ₹88 crore as against ₹20 crore in the June quarter. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹747 crore for the quarter as against ₹404 crore in the previous quarter.