CPVC pipes and fittings maker, Astral Limited on Tuesday posted net profit of ₹95 crore, down 26 per cent from ₹128 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,268 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

Consolidated EBITDA dropped by 9.5 per cent to ₹184 crore against ₹204 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Board of Directors of the company has approved the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:3 or one bonus equity shares of ₹1 each for every three fully paid-up equity shares held as on record date.

The company’s two verticals, plumbing and paints and adhesives faced margin pressures.

“Margins were under pressure in both verticals due to high cost inventory of raw materials for both PVC and Chemicals but now it has started improving and due to which, the Q3 margins are better than Q2 and we are expecting to further improvement in margins in Q4,” a company statement said.

Astral shares ended nearly 1 per cent down at ₹2,075 on BSE Tuesday.