Astral’s Q1 net up 28% to ₹96 crore 

Astral Limited, manufacturer of paints, adhesives, plumbing and drainage systems, registered consolidated net profit of ₹96 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, up 28 per cent from ₹75 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹1,213 crore for the quarter, up 73 per cent over ₹701 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The Ahmedabad-based Company's total expenses for the quarter increased by 81 per cent to ₹1,099 crore against ₹607 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from Company's plumbing business grew by about 73 per cent to ₹876 crore for the quarter as against ₹505 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its paints and adhesives business grew by about 71 per cent to ₹337 crore as against ₹196 crore in the same quarter last year.

Astral’s shares ended at ₹1,985.7, marginally up by 0.4 per cent on BSE Friday.