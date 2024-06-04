Online astrology platform AstroTalk has raised $9.5 million in an extension of its Series A round from existing investors Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital, according to documents sourced from the Registrar of Companies.

Venture capital firm Left Lane Capital had invested $20 million in Astrotalk in February – in what was the start-up’s maiden institutional funding round. It has raised ₹172 crore to date.

It comes at a time when the platform is looking to expand its reach in overseas markets such as the US, the UK, Canada and West Asia. Currently, Astrotalk gets around 20 per cent of its revenue from international markets.

The platform, which claims to have 13,000 astrologers, tarot readers, numerologists, and Vastu experts, lets users connect with these experts via the internet, call, and chat, for future predictions related to marriage, love life, career, and health, among others.

The platform reported revenues of ₹282 crore in FY23, as opposed to ₹115 crore previously, a 145 per cent y-o-y growth. The company’s profit (PAT) increased to ₹27 crore in FY23. With its current run rate, the company expects to clock ₹600 crore in revenue by the end of FY 24 at a PAT of ₹100 crore.

