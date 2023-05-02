The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has registered production of 3.51 million tonnes of iron ore in April 2023, as against 3.15 million tonnes in the same month last year, showing a growth of 11.42 per cent.

“This is the best ever performance for any April month in the history of NMDC,” a statement said here on Tuesday.

The sales of the public sector stood at 3.43 mt in April 2023 as against 3.12 mt in the comparable month previous year, registering a growth of 9.93 per cent.

Growing demand

“Building on the momentum from the 40 mt production surpassed consecutively in the financial years 2022 and 2023, the corporation is on a record-breaking spree as it achieves the highest production and sales for any April month since inception,” Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), said.

“We are continuously adopting new processes and technologies to strengthen our supply chain and continue to meet the growing iron ore demands of the nation. We are now aiming at becoming a 100 mt a year mining company by 2030 and we are treading confidently on the road map laid for achieving the same,” he said.