At RIL AGM, from 5G, affordable phone to laptop...

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to make a slew of announcements on, and updates to, each of its businesses at its June 24 Annual General Meeting though it may be a low-key affair this year.
The country’s largest private sector company is likely to announce the appointment of Saudi Aramco and Governor of the kingdom's wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, on its board. Industry sources also expect update on Saudi Aramco deal.
RIL is expected to introduce a new affordable laptop as Work From Home gains ground in the country. Updates are expected on the Jio-Google phone (features, pricing and timeline), clarity on JioMart, JioMart-WhatsApp and online businesses.
RJio and Google have agreed to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphone, and details on it are a key expectation from the AGM. The company, which already has more than 2.5 million homes on its JioFiber (broadband services), is also expected to divulge additional plans of its nation-wide wireline network.
Also Read: Reliance Jio launches JioFiber post-paid services
As in 2020, this year also the company, helmed by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, will hold the AGM, its 44th post-IPO, through video-conferencing.
While many believe it could be a low-key affair, some feel the advancement to June, from the usual July or August, suggests a major announcement.
Traditionally, RIL has made major announcements at its AGMs. Last year the July 15 virtual AGM was attended by about 5.5 lakh people from 41 countries. Ambani had unveiled a slew of big-ticket announcements, including a ₹33,737-crore ($4.5-billion) investment from Google in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake.
Jio Platform developing India’s first 5G network solutions and affordable 4G smartphones in partnership global giants, plans to partner with Google to build an Android-based smartphone operating system, and developing a complete 5G solution among others were part of last year’s announcement.
In its 2019 AGM, the company announced investment of ₹3.5-lakh crore investment to create a digital infrastructure in India, commercial launch of JioFiber, divestments and ₹1.25-lakh crore of infrastructure into investment trusts among others. Offers such as ‘Monsoon Hungama’ (2018), launch of JioPhone (2017), launch of Jio Digital Life (2016) among others were announced in previous AGMs.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
The first ever World Test Championship is on, and we have a quiz on the longest cricket format — Test cricket
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...