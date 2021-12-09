Ataccama, UST team up to deliver AI-powered data management solutions

Leading enterprise data quality fabric provider Ataccama and digital transformation solutions company UST will team to deliver AI-powered data management solutions to enterprise organisations.

A data fabric is a data architecture design that automates data integration and delivery of data to users and machines. When a user or an algorithm is requesting data, the data fabric will pull the most relevant and valid data from the most relevant data sources.

Ataccama ONE Fabric

It will integrate and prepare it if necessary and process it in the most efficient way (in-place or pull to a central processing engine). It then delivers that data in the requested format, frequency and quality.

The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric delivers high quality data to relevant teams and algorithms with governance, quality, and compliance assured automatically, a spokesman said here.

Together with UST IQ, a platform delivering ingestion-to-insights for data at scale with unparalleled performance, it addresses the broader challenges of provisioning and governing required data in support of business imperatives simply and efficiently, he added.

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said that not only do businesses today generate massive amounts of data, but also go through an incredible number of large and small mergers and acquisitions.

“At the same time, they face intense regulatory pressure to track every piece of data for audit, traceability, and privacy compliance,” Ramsunder added. “UST’s data management practice will benefit from Ataccama’s capabilities around data governance to provide comprehensive data management with AI-driven approaches for proactive data quality.”

Growing partner ecosystem

Afshin Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer, Ataccama North America, said his company continues to invest in its rapidly growing partner ecosystem to champion customers throughout their data-driven business transformation journeys.

“We see UST at the forefront of digital transformation with a strong presence in strategic markets and verticals. They are instrumental in helping ambitious companies plan for and adopt digital ways of operating. We’re excited to bring them on as a strategic partner in North America.”