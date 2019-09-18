Ather discontinues entry-level 340 electric scooter

Ather Energy, the makers of electric two wheelers, has discontinued one of its models, Ather 340, the lower variant in its portfolio as it constitutes a mere 1 per cent of its total sales.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ather Energy wrote: Nobody wants the Ather 340.

The Ather 340 is the entry-level product in its lineup and is priced at ₹1.02 lakh in Bengaluru and ₹1.10 lakh in Chennai.

Ather Energy said 99 per cent of its customers prefer A450 which has added features and costs about ₹1.22 lakh in Chennai and ₹1.13 lakh in Bengaluru.

“We are glad that people prefer superior experience and now we can focus all our energies on the Ather 450 and our future products,” the message read.

Ather Energy’s website too no longer displays A340 model.