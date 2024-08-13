Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has turned unicorn after raising ₹600 crore ($71 million) from existing investor National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in a new funding round, according to sources.
NIIF, the Indian sovereign wealth fund, first invested in Ather in May 2022.
The electric mobility space in India has seen a surge in investment activity — the Hyderabad-based ride-hailing app Rapido became a unicorn last month and the successful listing of Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Indian stock exchanges.
On July 16, auto and taxi ride-hailing app Namma Yatri raised its maiden funding of $11 million at a $55-million valuation, in a round led by Blume Ventures and Antler India with participation from US tech major Google.
Ather’s last round
The two-wheeler electric scooter maker was last valued at around $740-750 million in 2022. Hero MotoCorp – its largest backer with a 40 per cent shareholding – had invested ₹124 crore into the firm in a secondary transaction in June at an inferred valuation of $671 million.
The company aims to file for its initial public offering (IPO) and has converted from a private company to a public limited company in June this year. It has appointed HSBC Holdings, Nomura Holdings, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help with the IPO, according to reports.
Ather has also launched its new family scooter Rizta, which it recently started delivering. The firm’s loss widened over 22 per cent to ₹1,059 crore in FY24 even as its revenue remained flat at around ₹1,789 crore.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.