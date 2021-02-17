Ather Energy begins retail operations in Pune

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, officially inaugurated its newest retail outlet — Ather Space Pune in association with B.U Bhandari.
Ather Energy had announced its entry into the market in 2016 for its Ather 450 and Ather 340 models and since then has received a phenomenal response from customers across Pune, Ather Energy said in a press statement.
The Ather 450X will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space.
Ather Energy has already installed Ather Grid points in Pune and five fast-charging points. The company plans to add 10-12 more charging points to strengthen Ather’s charging grid network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city.
The company inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base in Chennai, helping customers experience the details and make an informed purchase decision. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said in a press statement, “Our experience centres are designed to reflect Ather Energy’s value proposition, a great experience powered by intelligence. It is a place where people can experience the scooters, understand our drive to build high-performance electric vehicles, and be a part of the electric future. Over the past year, we have seen a strong surge in adoption of EV’s with more and more people reflecting on their preferences for a clean energy future. Following the launch of our experience centres in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, our latest experience centre in Pune will build on the momentum and further strengthen our presence across Maharashtra.”
