Ather Energy celebrated a milestone on Monday by delivering 501 Ather Rizta family scooters at its ‘Meet Rizta’ event held in Pune. This marks the largest single-day delivery in the company’s history. The event drew a large crowd, including community members, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and new Rizta owners.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore Ather’s experience zones, which offered an immersive experience and in-depth understanding of the brand’s advanced technology and design philosophy.

The statement issued by the company added that Ather Rizta has been specifically designed with families in mind, focusing on comfort, convenience, and safety. It features a large and comfortable seat and offers a total storage space of 56 litres, including a 34-liter under seat capacity and an optional 22-liter frunk accessory. The scooter also boasts a spacious floorboard for ample leg space. Safety features include SkidControl, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Theft and Tow Detect, and Ping My Scooter.

Ather’s manufacturing capabilities include two plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, dedicated to vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing, with a third facility under construction in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

Pricing for the Ather Rizta starts at ₹1,10,156 (ex-showroom Pune) for the 2.9 kWh S model. The 2.9 kWh Z model is priced at ₹1,25,156, and the top-end 3.7 kWh Z model is available at ₹1,45,157 (ex-showroom Pune).