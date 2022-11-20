Electric two-wheeler maker, Ather Energy, on Sunday, said it has drawn up plans to set up 150 fast-charging grids in Tamil Nadu by the end of FY23.

The company recently inaugurated its first experience centre in Salem under its move to expand its retail footprint in the State. With the inauguration of the experience centre, Ather Energy has nine retail stores in Tamil Nadu.

"There are plans to expand its retail footprint to 15 stores and add 150 fast-charging grids in the State by the end of the current financial year," a company statement said here.

"Ather Energy has experienced an encouraging response from across the State for its scooters. With a high rate of EV adoption and growing acceptance for high-end electric two-wheelers, Tamil Nadu is an important market for Ather Energy," Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Singh Phokela said.

"We have created an electric vehicle that is efficient, high quality, and reliable from the ground up and have invested strategically in the infrastructure needed to support it. We have been expanding rapidly to fulfil the demand for the new and improved Ather 450X and have some exciting plans for Tamil Nadu," he said.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a high-demand market for electric scooters with Ather Energy registering a 49 per cent QoQ growth.

The ex-showroom price post the FAME-II revision for Ather 450X Gen 3 is ₹1.58 lakh, while Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 costs ₹1.36 lakh, the statement said.

